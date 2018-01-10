Meeting tonight focuses on planned roundabout in Poland

The Mahoning County Engineer's Office is hosting a meeting on tonight to gain the community's input on a new project that would bring a roundabout to a busy crossroads in Poland.

The intersection of Western Reserve Road, North Lima Road and Springfield Road in Poland and Springfield Townships, is composed of 5 legs controlled by stop signs.

The meeting will be held at New Life Christian Church on Western Reserve Road from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Officials say there will be a brief introduction and presentation at 5:45 p.m. The presentation will outline the purpose and need for the project.

Engineer Pat Ginetti's Office says that the current intersection leads to driver confusion. The intersection also delays stop times, which is why the area is congested.

Ginetti said more than 10,000 vehicles pass through the intersection every day.

The Office says they've received complaints for several years, asking the office to do something to alleviate congestion in the intersection.

Written and oral comments may be submitted during the meeting. Comments may also be submitted to:

Mike Stipetich

Mahoning County Engineer’s Office

MStipetich@mahoningcountyoh.gov

330-799-1581, Ext. 8112

The final date to submit comments is February 9.

Construction is scheduled to begin during summer of 2019.