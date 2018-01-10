Former employee files class action suit against Covelli Enterprises

An employee who worked at a Northeast Ohio Panera Bread files a class action lawsuit against Covelli Enterprises, claiming she wasn't paid for working overtime.

The plaintiff in the lawsuit filed this week worked as an assistant manager at a Panera in Wadsworth, which is just outside of Akron.

Erin E. Kis and her attorney are alleging violations under the Federal Fair Labor Standards Act.

Covelli Enterprises describes the lawsuit as "frivolous".

The lawsuit claims Covelli Enterprises allegedly violated state law by failing to pay assistant managers time and half for hours worked beyond 40 hours.

The class action suit seeks to include current and former employees that worked as assistant managers in the U.S. dating back three years from the day the suit was filed and those who work or worked as assistant managers at Ohio Panera Bread locations dating back the last two years.

21 News reached out to Kis and her attorney and have yet to hear back.

Covelli Enterprises is headquartered in Warren. It's the largest Panera Bread franchisee with more than 250 locations, including many in Ohio.

The company released this statement in response to the lawsuit filed Tuesday:

"The accusations in the complaint are 100 percent false. These are salaried employees, who our company is vigilant about paying fairly and in compliance with all wage and hour laws. All employees who are entitled to overtime pay are paid by the Company in accordance with the law. Unfortunately, these types of frivolous lawsuits involving salaried managers have become too common place in the service industry. We thank our employees for their hard work and dedication and look forward to seeing this case dismissed."