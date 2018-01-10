NFPA: Heating equipment is second leading cause of house fires

With temperatures getting colder, the National Fire Protection Association reminds residents that heating equipment is one of the leading causes of house fires.

NFPA reports heating equipment is the second-leading cause of U.S. home fires and the third-leading cause of home fire deaths.

The association says more than half of all home heating fire deaths resulted from fires that began when heating equipment was too close to things that can burn, such as upholstered furniture, clothing, mattresses or bedding.

Lorraine Carli, vice president of NFPA's Outreach and Advocacy division, says space heaters should be placed at least three feet away from anything that can burn, and must be turned off when people leave the room or go to sleep.

According to the association, December, January and February are the leading months for home heating fires.

The association runs an annual campaign called "Put a Freeze on Winter Fires."

The campaign has put together tips and recommendations for heating homes in the winter: