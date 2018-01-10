Live auction scheduled to benefit Austintown boy fighting Leukemia

Knight's Auction Service is hosting a live auction to raise funds for the family of an Austintown boy who has recently finished his fight against Leukemia.

The 12-year-old boy endured 6 months of chemotherapy in Cleveland from May to November in 2017. Cameron Jaros is considered in remission and is reportedly, cancer-free.

The auction is at Knight's Auction Service in Mineral Ridge on January 26 at 6 p.m. and is open to the community.

The auction will include gift baskets and gift certificates that have been donated by local businesses in the community. "Camstrong" wristbands will also be available for purchase at the auction.

Those in charge of the event say they hope this event brings support and love to the family after everything they've been through.

Ashley Rupp, event coordinator, says the auction could still use donated gift baskets. Rupp asks anyone that is interested, to please private message the company's Facebook page: Knight's Auction Service.