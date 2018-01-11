Youngstown community fights racism

The Greater Youngstown Community Dialogue On Racism (GYCDOR) hosted its second annual Action Forum. The forum was held to form Action Teams to launch projects to address various aspects of Racism in the Greater Youngstown community.

The meeting was held on Wednesday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.

The Action Forum is composed of small racially mixed groups that meet for six two hour sessions.

The groups are exploring aspects of racism in Youngstown.

Participants in the Action forum are selecting action programs such as bridging inner city and suburban youth.

"We're trying to pull people together so that they can understand that we are all important people in this world." stated co-founder of the group, Jim Ray.

Ray said he wants to get more young people involved.