133 losing jobs with Niles Kmart closing

Kmart has revealed how many employees will lose their jobs when they close their Niles store in April.

A letter to the Ohio Office of Workforce Development from Kmart Regional HR Director Michael Smith says 133 workers will permanently lose their jobs when the store in the Eastwood Mall Complex closes.

The so-called WARN notice, required under the Federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, says the layoffs are expected to occur during a two-week period beginning April 8.

Sears Holdings, which operates Kmart, announced last week that it would be permanently closing 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores.

In addition to the Niles Kmart, the Hermitage Kmart is included in the latest list of closings.

A WARN notice has not been posted concerning the closure of the Hermitage Kmart.

Liquidation sales at the closing stores are scheduled to begin as early as Friday.