Report: GOP interested in Jim Tressel for Senate

Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel is being eyed by Republicans as a possible candidate for the U.S. Senate according to a report in the Washington Examiner.

The report calls the former Ohio State Buckeyes and Youngstown State Penguins football coach the “new consensus candidate” to challenge incumbent Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown this year.

The withdrawal of state treasurer Josh Mandel from the Senate race over what he says is his wife's health issues has left the GOP looking for a viable replacement candidate.

Investment banker Mike Gibbons has been campaigning around the state seeking the Republican nod for the Senate seat.

"Jim Tressel is welcome pretty much wherever he goes in Ohio," said Rep. Dave Joyce, R-Ohio according to the Washington Examiner which says two unnamed party members have acknowledged that Tressel has not expressed interest in running for the Senate.

Before taking the President's post at YSU in 2014, Tressel served as Executive Vice President of Student Affairs at the University of Akron.

In December the Youngstown State University Board of Trustees extended Tressel's have agreed to extend Tressel's contract through June 30, 2019.

Federal records show that Tressel and his wife Ellen contributed a total of $5,400 to John Kasich's 2016 Presidential campaign.

Six months later, Ellen Tressel gave $1,000 to Donald Trump's White House bid.

The former coach also donated $500 to Senator Rob Portman's re-election campaign.

Ellen Tressel donated a total of $5,000 to the Ohio Republican Party in 2015 and 2016.

According to the Washington Examiner, President Tressel did not return their call for comment.

The deadline for candidates to file as candidates in partisan elections in February 7.