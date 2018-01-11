Man "critical' after police shooting in Pittsburgh - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

PITTSBURGH (AP) -

A man is in critical condition after he was shot by police in Pittsburgh.

Police say the 26-year-old pointed two weapons at officers in the Homewood South neighborhood early Thursday.

The man's name has not been released.

No officers were injured.

