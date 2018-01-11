Warm January Day Before a Winter Storm

Today will be balmy & breezy with temperatures warming to near 60 degrees. Rain will be steady and heavy late in the afternoon and through tonight. Temperatures will start in the upper 40s tomorrow morning with rain still in the forecast until Midday but with falling temperatures the early afternoon will feature a changeover to freezing rain/sleet. Icy conditions will cause traffic problems but more headaches come with the changeover to snow late tomorrow night through early Saturday morning.

We know driving conditions will be treacherous tomorrow afternoon/evening but adjustments will need to be made to the snow accumulation totals as we get closer.