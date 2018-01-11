Agency denies move to stop Columbiana to Michigan pipeline

A government agency has rejected an effort by an environmental watchdog group to stop construction of the 255 mile-long pipeline that would carry natural gas from southern Columbiana County to Michigan.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has denied an emergency request from the Sierra Club asking that the Commision delay implementation of its order allowing construction of the Nexus pipeline.

The Sierra Club and other environmental groups have filed a federal lawsuit opposing the project.

The Commission said that if the pipeline is constructed and operated in accordance with the Environmental Impact Statement and the conditions imposed by FERC order, it would be environmentally acceptable.