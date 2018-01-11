Agency denies move to stop Columbiana to Michigan pipeline - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Agency denies move to stop Columbiana to Michigan pipeline

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
WASHINGTON -

A government agency has rejected an effort by an environmental watchdog group to stop construction of the 255 mile-long pipeline that would carry natural gas from southern Columbiana County to Michigan.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has denied an emergency request from the Sierra Club asking that the Commision delay implementation of its order allowing construction of the Nexus pipeline.

The Sierra Club and other environmental groups have filed a federal lawsuit opposing the project.

RELATED COVERAGE: Feds okay $2 billion natural gas line from Columbiana County to Michigan

The Commission said that if the pipeline is constructed and operated in accordance with the Environmental Impact Statement and the conditions imposed by FERC order, it would be environmentally acceptable.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms