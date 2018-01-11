Valley winter weather parking bans

With a predicted return of winter weather, residents in some Valley communities may be facing some parking restrictions this weekend.

Below are the parking bans announced so far. More will be added as they come in.

MAHONING COUNTY

Campbell - Friday 6pm - Saturday 6pm. Mayor will release a press release.

New Middletown- Noon Friday to noon Sunday

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Cortland - Noon Friday to noon Sunday

Liberty Twp. - 5 pm Friday to 8 am Sunday

Howland Twp. - Noon Friday until further notice

Weathersfield Twp. - Noon Friday to noon Saturday

Warren- 6 pm Friday until further notice

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

Leetonia- 5 pm Friday to 6 pm Saturday

Salem - Friday 4pm - Saturday 6pm.

