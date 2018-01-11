Walmart to raise pay, expand maternity benefits

Walmart has announced that it plans to increase the starting wage for all hourly employees at it's U.S. stores to $11 an hour.

In addition, the retailer says it will expand maternity and parental leave benefits and provide a one-time cash bonus for eligible employees of up to $1,000.

The company said it is also creating a new benefit to assist associates with adoption expenses.

Walmart says more than one million employees will benefit from the combined wage and benefit changes.

The wage increase goes into effect in February.

The one-time bonus represents an additional payment of approximately $400 million in the current fiscal year, which ends Jan. 31, 2018.

Walmart says its employees will learn more from their managers in the coming days.