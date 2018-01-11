Ohio GOP Rep. Renacci may join Senate race that Mandel left

By DAN SEWELL

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci of Ohio is considering jumping out of the Republican governor's race and into the U.S. Senate primary.

The fourth-term congressman is expected to discuss his plans Thursday after several news reports that he'll make the move. The businessman and former Wadsworth mayor earlier said he'd make that move if he got encouragement from President Donald Trump, who carried the swing state in 2016.

Republican Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel (man-DEHL') withdrew from the Senate race last week because of his wife's health. That left Cleveland banker Mike Gibbons as the leading GOP candidate to unseat two-term Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown.

Also running for governor are Republicans Attorney General Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor, with at least a half dozen Democrats seeking nomination May 8.

