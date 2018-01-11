Craigslist 'date' in Austintown ends with alleged robbery

A planned sexual encounter arranged on Craigslist ended with a man claiming he was robbed in Austintown Township.

A 37-year-old Warren man tells police that a 24-year-old woman he met through the classified ad website agreed to perform a sex act on him in his car.

He told officers the two were parked near a carport at an apartment on Westchester Drive Saturday night when another car pulled up from behind, blocking his way out.

After the woman screamed that it may be her boyfriend, the victim says the “boyfriend” ordered the woman out of the car and smashed the driver's side car window with a hammer.

The alleged attacker then told the man to give the woman all his money, according to the police report.

The victim says he didn't have money and instead called 911 on his mobile phone.

The woman yelled out, “He called the police Matthew!”

The man called “Matthew” then grabbed the phone and drove away with the woman.

Using a description of the car and the information from the victim, police later arrested 26-year-old Matthew Donofrio and 24-year-old Cheyenne Craig, who both share an apartment on Westchester Drive.

Both suspects were booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of aggravated robbery.

Donofrio is also charged with felonious assault.