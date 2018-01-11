Youngstown police arrest man hiding 76 pills in his buttocks

Youngstown police conducted a routine traffic stop that ended in the arrest of a man who was hiding 76 pills in his buttocks.

According to the police report, officers stopped 21-year-old Martino Sewell for not having a front license plate and a broken tail light Wednesday afternoon.

Police say Sewell did not have his driver's license and gave a false name and social security number. Sewell was also exhibiting nervous behavior.

When officers asked if anything illegal was in the vehicle, Sewell denied and let them search his vehicle.

The report states police conducted a pat-down looking for weapons.

Officers say they found "a bulge in the buttocks area, not consistent with the human anatomy."

According to the police report, Sewell immediately stated he had Xanax and Oxycodone in his buttocks. Sewell then retrieved a baggie of 38 Oxycodone and a second baggie of 38 Xanax pills.

When Sewell was taken into custody, he gave his correct name and social security number. Officers ran his information to find he had a suspended driver's license and a warrant for failing to appear in court.

Youngstown police say Sewell was taken into custody for driving under suspension, possession of drugs and miscellaneous criminal incident.