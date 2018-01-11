Howland police set to begin using speed cams soon

Howland police say they are ready to begin the final phases before rolling out new speed cameras.

Trustees approved a contract with Blue Line Solutions Wednesday night to operate the township's speed camera program.

Police Chief Nick Roberts tells 21 News there are still several steps to go.

Chief Roberts says Blue Line has to ship the township specialized signage that is legally required to let drivers know that speed cameras are used in the township- once those signs are delivered, township workers will have to install them.

Roberts also says that all of the department's officer will have to undergo training in the LIDAR system- which are the actual laser s that are used to capture vehicles' speeds and information.

Roberts says overall, the program could be up and running anywhere from two to four weeks.

However, even after that, Chief Roberts said there will be a 30-day warning period in which drivers who are caught speeding will get a warning, rather than a ticket.

Following that grace period, drivers caught going 10 mph over the speed limit or six mph over in school zones will receive tickets in the mail.