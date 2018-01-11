Jury finds Youngstown man guilty of 19 child rape charges

A Youngstown man is facing life in prison after a Mahoning County Jury found him guilty of 19 counts of rape.

Thirty-eight-year-old Kenneth Thomas was visibly emotional during the reading of the verdict, twisting and screaming at those in the courtroom.

During a reading of the verdict Thursday, the jury declared that Thomas was found guilty on all charges- 19 felony counts of rape.

When leaving the courtroom Thursday afternoon, Thomas said, "You got your wish, mother f******".

Thomas was charged in 2016 with repeatedly raping a child who was nine years old at the time.

Investigators allege that the child was repeatedly forced to engage in sexual conduct with Thomas over a period that began in August 2011 and continued until February of 2016.

Thomas is expected to be sentenced at a later date.