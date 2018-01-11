Austintown PD: North Jackson woman arrested for prostitution

After investigating an advertisement online, Austintown police arrested a North Jackson woman for prostitution.

Police say they posed as an interested client and arranged to meet 46-year-old Shannon Smith early Thursday morning, where she was arrested.

Officers say the investigation began when they saw an advertisement titled "Aimed to Please", and listed Smith's prices and activities that she offers.

According to the police report, the officers made contact with the number on the advertisement but Smith did not answer right away. Officers say she asked if they were law enforcement, and then sent prices and pictures through text message.

The officer and Smith made arrangements to meet on Seventy Six Drive, where she was arrested.

The report states Smith admitted to soliciting sex for money and sees 4 to 5 clients a week.

In Smith's purse, officers found the cell phone she was communicating with, two condoms and a bottle of lubricant.

Austintown police are investigating.