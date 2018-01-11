Local reaction to GOP courting Tressel for Senate race

A report on Thursday has once again raised political talk surrounding Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel. This time as a possible candidate in Ohio's U.S. Senate race.

The report first surfaced in the Washington Examiner. It called Tressel the new consensus candidate to challenge incumbent Democrat Sherrod Brown. We spoke with the Senator today, who said he had just become aware of the Tressel story, and said it doesn't matter to him who the Republicans put in the race.

"My concern is whoever wins the primary, fine, and let the Republican voters in Ohio decide their nominee. My job is to fight for jobs in the Mahoning Valley and I will continue to do that," Brown said.



Tressel just recently turned down a new three-year contract at YSU, saying he's getting older, and signed another one-year extension instead. Some people who are close to local politics weighed in on the story.



'I have the sense that Tressel is at a time in his life where he has found a good place to be, at YSU," said Bertram DeSouza, political journalist at the Youngstown Vindicator.



'If Jim Tressel ran it would be a great loss to the Mahoning Valley, because he's doing such excellent work at the university," Mahoning County Democratic Party Chairman, Dave Betras said.

To win the nomination this late in the game would take Tressel away from YSU to run a statewide campaign. "That is constant. It's daily. It's morning, noon and night. You're constantly on the go and it takes a toll," DeSouza said.



Efforts for a comment from Tressel or his office were unsuccessful.

