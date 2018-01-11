No restrictions at East Liverpool City Hospital during flu season

East Liverpool City Hospital currently has no restrictions on hospital visitation.

Many valley hospitals have restrictions in place designed to prevent the spread of influenza at hospitals and care centers.

Officials at East Liverpool City Hospital say they have witnessed several cases of the flu this year. The hospital reported 10 cases in the month of December and 9, so far, reported in the month of January.

Hospital officials say there is no restriction on visitation, however, they do have recommendations posted throughout the campus to educate guests on how to protect themselves during flu season.

The hospital says staff members do discourage visitation to patients when they are ill.