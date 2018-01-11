No restrictions at East Liverpool City Hospital during flu season

Many parents still regularly risk their babies' lives as they put them to bed, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.More >>
Many parents still regularly risk their babies' lives as they put them to bed, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.More >>
High doses of vitamin D seem to keep arteries more flexible and pliable, potentially warding off future heart disease, heart attacks and strokes, preliminary research suggests.More >>
High doses of vitamin D seem to keep arteries more flexible and pliable, potentially warding off future heart disease, heart attacks and strokes, preliminary research suggests.More >>
Breakthroughs in breast cancer screening and treatment have slashed the percentage of women dying from the disease, a new analysis reveals.More >>
Breakthroughs in breast cancer screening and treatment have slashed the percentage of women dying from the disease, a new analysis reveals.More >>
Americans are being hit with one of the worst flu seasons in years, with misery now widespread across 46 states, health officials say.More >>
Americans are being hit with one of the worst flu seasons in years, with misery now widespread across 46 states, health officials say.More >>
Millions of women use an IUD as a safe, reliable means of birth control. But a new study finds that in rare cases where conception occurs despite IUD use, the rate of obstetric complications may rise.More >>
Millions of women use an IUD as a safe, reliable means of birth control. But a new study finds that in rare cases where conception occurs despite IUD use, the rate of obstetric complications may rise.More >>
Want to make a difference right now? Consider donating some blood.More >>
Want to make a difference right now? Consider donating some blood.More >>
Obesity rates among poor kids may be declining, U.S. health officials report.More >>
Obesity rates among poor kids may be declining, U.S. health officials report.More >>
As the opioid epidemic continues to grip the United States, the toll on the littlest victims -- the children of addicts -- is mounting, new research shows.More >>
As the opioid epidemic continues to grip the United States, the toll on the littlest victims -- the children of addicts -- is mounting, new research shows.More >>
Have a child with chickenpox? Don't despair. There are a number of things you can do to care for a child with this disease.More >>
Have a child with chickenpox? Don't despair. There are a number of things you can do to care for a child with this disease.More >>
While there is no sure way to avoid lung cancer, there are steps you can take to reduce your risk.More >>
While there is no sure way to avoid lung cancer, there are steps you can take to reduce your risk.More >>