Youngstown man who served a year in prison, in trouble again

A Youngstown man, who was sentenced a year in prison for hazing pledges at a YSU fraternity in 2012, is now in trouble again.

Boardman Police received calls concerning a vehicle on Southern Boulevard, advising the passenger of the vehicle may have been involved in a recent shooting.

The officer on the call reported the vehicle was traveling at a high speed and continued to turn, in order to lose the police car behind him.

The vehicle came to a stop when a second officer activated his overhead lights and sirens.

When the officers approached the vehicle, the passenger reached into the center console, under the seat and then exited the vehicle, according to the police report.

Police say 28-year-old Raheem Satterwhite was ordered to the ground several times and failed to comply. With the help of another officer, Satterwhite was taken into custody.

Officers approached the driver, who had a silver pistol on her waistband. The driver complied with police and informed them of her valid conceal carry permit.

According to the police report, officers removed Satterwhite's springfield armory, when they noticed a black revolver under the passenger seat.

Police say they were able to collect both weapons.

Court records say Satterwhite is charged with having weapons while under disability, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

Court records do not show Satterwhite charged in connection with any recent shooting.