When roads turn icy, defensive driving is a must

The roads were all clear on Thursday, but we all know what's coming Friday: ice, snow, and potentially dangerous driving conditions.

Greg Anderson owns All-Star Driving School in Boardman and says, when you're talking about ice on the road you might as well stay home.

"If you don't have to go, don't go because ice is the worst. If there's anything, I'd rather drive on snow than ice," said Anderson.

If you do have to hit the road Friday or Saturday, Greg has some simple tips: keep your speed down, maintain extra distance between your car and the one in front of you, and understand how your car handles in slippery conditions.

With this particular weather system we could get ice before we get snow, so if you think you're safe driving in the tire tracks on the highway, maybe not.

"When you're dealing with snow and ice, driving in tire tracks might not be the best because that might be the icy part. So, you have to determine, does this look icy or is it dry? Because I would rather drive on the snow than on the ice," said Anderson.

If you do lose control and start spinning, Anderson says to stay focused.

"You always want to look and steer in the direction that you intend to go, so if your back end is sliding out from under you and it's going to the left, you want to steer to the left because you want to steer straight up the road the way you want to go," said Anderson.

Beyond all the driving techniques, Greg says it's just as important to make sure you bring your cell phone with you and let someone know where you're going and when you expect to get there.

Or ,you could take his original advice and just stay home.