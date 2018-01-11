Warren woman dies after crash in Jackson Township - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren woman dies after crash in Jackson Township

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Mahoning County, Ohio -

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Jackson Township on Wednesday afternoon that claimed the life of an 84-year-old woman.

According to reports, 62-year-old Treva Dangerfield of Warren was driving a Chevy Malibu on Gladstone Road in Jackson Township.

Troopers say the vehicle was driven off the left side of the road and struck a culvert and fence.

Dangerfield's 84-year-old passenger, Laverne Hall, was transported to the hospital where she later passed away.

Authorities say seatbelts were worn by both occupants. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected as factors in the crash.

Troopers are still investigating.

