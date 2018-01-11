"Elderly" wrong-way driver hits school bus on Madison Ave. Expressway

Youngstown Police are currently responding to a crash near downtown.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Youngstown Police Officers reported that a car had hit a school bus traveling on State Route 422, also known as the Madison Avenue Expressway, near Wick Avenue.

Police say an "elderly" driver was going the wrong way on the expressway and hit the bus.

At this time, the lanes are not closed, however, motorists are advised to take caution.

Officials say at this time there are no reports of any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back to wfmj.com for updates.