"Elderly" wrong-way driver hits school bus on Madison Ave. Expressway

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown Police are currently responding to a crash near downtown. 

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Youngstown Police Officers reported that a car had hit a school bus traveling on State Route 422, also known as the Madison Avenue Expressway, near Wick Avenue. 

Police say an "elderly" driver was going the wrong way on the expressway and hit the bus. 

At this time, the lanes are not closed, however, motorists are advised to take caution. 

Officials say at this time there are no reports of any injuries. 

This is a developing story. Check back to wfmj.com for updates. 

    Doctor Douglas Musser is a surgeon at Youngstown Orthopedics Associates. He is helping Make A wish Foundation by just doing his job. A $15,000 thousand check was presented to Make A Wish Foundation's Ohio Chapter on Thursday thanks to Doctor Musser's partnership with Spinal Elements.  The California based company launched a program called "Be a Hero" in 2012. The program donates a percentage of the profits that are earned from the sale of  bone graft material to...
    The state of Ohio recently gave the Valley quarter of a million dollars to combat the opioid epidemic by expanding detox beds.  Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said the opioid crisis impacts more than just those doing drugs.  

    Liberty police are asking for help identifying two men who broke into the Belmont Avenue Metro PCS. 

