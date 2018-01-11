Weekend closures and cancellations

Doctor Douglas Musser is a surgeon at Youngstown Orthopedics Associates. He is helping Make A wish Foundation by just doing his job. A $15,000 thousand check was presented to Make A Wish Foundation's Ohio Chapter on Thursday thanks to Doctor Musser's partnership with Spinal Elements. The California based company launched a program called "Be a Hero" in 2012. The program donates a percentage of the profits that are earned from the sale of bone graft material to...

