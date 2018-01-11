Youngstown finances wastewater plant improvements through EPA - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown finances wastewater plant improvements through EPA

Posted: Updated:
By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
Youngstown wastewater treatment.jpg Youngstown wastewater treatment.jpg
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The city of Youngstown is improving aspects of its sewage treatment and wastewater plants by taking out a low-interest rate loan from the Ohio EPA. 

The project will renovate existing filters, upgrade the sludge aeration system and improve the final clarifiers, helping the plants operate more smoothly and better protect water quality in the Mahoning River. 

The loan comes from the Water Pollution Control Loan Fund (WPCLF), which provides low-interest rate loans for communities to improve their wastewater treatment systems. 

The reduced rate on the $24.47 million loan is estimated to save Youngstown around $6.35 million.

