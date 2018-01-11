Car stuck in large hole in Struthers - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Car stuck in large hole in Struthers

Posted: Updated:
By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
Connect
STRUTHERS, Ohio -

A vehicle was stuck in a large hole near the intersection of State Street and Park Avenue in Struthers Thursday evening. 

Struthers police said the hole was not a sinkhole. 

The hole was made to replace a water line and was filled, but the rain washed away the fill. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Canfield surgeon helps Make- A- Wish Foundation

    Canfield surgeon helps Make- A- Wish Foundation

    Friday, January 12 2018 12:59 AM EST2018-01-12 05:59:40 GMT
    Doctor Douglas Musser is a surgeon at Youngstown Orthopedics Associates. He is helping Make A wish Foundation by just doing his job. A $15,000 thousand check was presented to Make A Wish Foundation's Ohio Chapter on Thursday thanks to Doctor Musser's partnership with Spinal Elements.  The California based company launched a program called "Be a Hero" in 2012. The program donates a percentage of the profits that are earned from the sale of  bone graft material to...More >>
    Doctor Douglas Musser is a surgeon at Youngstown Orthopedics Associates. He is helping Make A wish Foundation by just doing his job. A $15,000 thousand check was presented to Make A Wish Foundation's Ohio Chapter on Thursday thanks to Doctor Musser's partnership with Spinal Elements.  The California based company launched a program called "Be a Hero" in 2012. The program donates a percentage of the profits that are earned from the sale of  bone graft material to...More >>

  • DeWine speaks out on detox beds, drug education

    DeWine speaks out on detox beds, drug education

    Thursday, January 11 2018 11:52 PM EST2018-01-12 04:52:38 GMT

    The state of Ohio recently gave the Valley quarter of a million dollars to combat the opioid epidemic by expanding detox beds.  Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said the opioid crisis impacts more than just those doing drugs.  

    More >>

    The state of Ohio recently gave the Valley quarter of a million dollars to combat the opioid epidemic by expanding detox beds.  Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said the opioid crisis impacts more than just those doing drugs.  

    More >>

  • Liberty PD ask for help identifying Metro PCS pillagers

    Liberty PD ask for help identifying Metro PCS pillagers

    Thursday, January 11 2018 11:13 PM EST2018-01-12 04:13:13 GMT

    Liberty police are asking for help identifying two men who broke into the Belmont Avenue Metro PCS. 

    More >>

    Liberty police are asking for help identifying two men who broke into the Belmont Avenue Metro PCS. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms