Local pharmacist takes legal action against Ohio Board of Pharmacy

By Danielle Cotterman, Reporter
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio -

The demands of a pharmacist has become overwhelming.

The number of prescriptions they fill, understanding the ins-and-outs of insurance, coupled with a system of checks and balances they're suppose to adhere to with each and every patient.

"How you can do that and fill 700 or 800 prescriptions a day?" asked Pharmacist Raymond Carlson. 

Carlson has more than 30 years in the business and owns RC Compounding in Poland and RC Outsourcing in Lowellville. He has taken a bold step against the Board of Pharmacy.

"I'll be quite frank with you, (I'm) not wanting to upset the Board of Pharmacy because I'm a pharmacist," Carlson told 21 News. "I happen to respect (them) very much and I very much sympathize with the situation they're in."

But nonetheless, he feels something needs to be done, so Thursday morning he filed a peremptory writ of mandamus with the 7th District Court of Appeals, against the Ohio Board of Pharmacy.

That means: "We're asking the Board of Pharmacy to go in and assess whether or not pharmacist today, under these conditions, are able to comply with federal, state and Board of Pharmacy rules," said Carlson.

Under law, Ohio pharmacists are required to make some effort to keep a profile on each patient. They're suppose review other medications, and the condition of a patient. As well as offer council to patients. They're three important steps that may not be taking place as often as they should.

"If the Board of Pharmacy is expecting to go in and just hand out pink slips to these pharmacists it's not going to solve the problem. There are a lot of things behind the business model now in place that really need to be looked at," said Carlson.

Especially during a time, when an opioid epidemic is running high and pharmacists are among the last line of defense.

"I understand that the Board of Pharmacy has a lot on their plate right now," said Carlson. "It's nerve racking but I've been involved in this for a number of years, but I love the profession and I feel for my colleagues."
 

