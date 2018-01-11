Liberty PD ask for help identifying Metro PCS pillagers

Liberty police are asking for help identifying two men who broke into the Belmont Avenue Metro PCS.

The men forced their way into the building through the glass door at 7:15 A.M. on Thursday.

Once the two were inside, the ransacked the business.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (330) 539-9830 or by sending them a message on Facebook.

Police say all information given will be considered confidential.