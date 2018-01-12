Canfield surgeon helps Make- A- Wish Foundation

Doctor Douglas Musser is a surgeon at Youngstown Orthopedics Associates. He is helping Make A wish Foundation by just doing his job.

A $15,000 thousand check was presented to Make A Wish Foundation's Ohio Chapter on Thursday thanks to Doctor Musser's partnership with Spinal Elements.

The California based company launched a program called "Be a Hero" in 2012.

The program donates a percentage of the profits that are earned from the sale of bone graft material to Make a Wish Foundation.

Bone graft comes from deceased donors via a tissue bank.

Representing Make a Wish was Auprelee, a 20- year- old Make A Wish kid and her mother, both from Warren.

Auprelee suffers from sickle cell anemia and Avascular Necrosis. Her wish to see Australia was recently granted.