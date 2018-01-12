Freezing Rain this Afternoon Before Snow Tonight-Saturday AM

Today's the day with rapidly changing conditions...stay updated!

Rain this morning will changeover to freezing rain by Noon from the northwest to the southeast. Freezing rain will make roads slick quick with close to a 1/10" inch of ice or so possible. Sleet should mix in by 4-5 PM before the changeover to snow after 8 PM. Ice will make roads during the commute home from the office rough but heavy snow tonight will make roads treacherous with any unnecessary travel not worth the drive. Visibility will be compromised tonight and quick accumulating snow through 6 AM Saturday will be close to 8" for many with double digits of accumulation possibly (especially in the NE)

Bone chilling air settles in for the weekend with cold temperatures through next week. Some more snow Monday night could bring fresh snow on the ground by Tuesday.