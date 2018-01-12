Two hospitalized after Coitsville crash

Two people were taken to the hospital after a Friday morning accident in Coitsville.

One car crashed near the State Penitentiary along Coitsville Hubbard Road shortly before 3 am.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 21 News a man and woman were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Troopers say the man's injuries are serious. The woman is being treated for injuries that are said not to be life-threatening.

The names of the victims are not yet available.

The road was closed during the investigation but has since reopened.