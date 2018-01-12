One man killed in Lawrence County crash - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

One man killed in Lawrence County crash

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. -

A Butler, Pennsylvania man was killed Thursday night in a two-car accident in Lawrence County.

State Police say 32-year-old Eli Houston died when his car was involved in a head-on crash along Route 422 near Copper Road in Slippery Rock Township.

The driver of the other car, 50-year-old Amy Buckley and her passenger, 22-year-old Megan Linger, both of New Castle were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries troopers describe as moderate.

Police say both Buckley and Linger were wearing seat belts.  

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms