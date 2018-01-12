One man killed in Lawrence County crash

A Butler, Pennsylvania man was killed Thursday night in a two-car accident in Lawrence County.

State Police say 32-year-old Eli Houston died when his car was involved in a head-on crash along Route 422 near Copper Road in Slippery Rock Township.

The driver of the other car, 50-year-old Amy Buckley and her passenger, 22-year-old Megan Linger, both of New Castle were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries troopers describe as moderate.

Police say both Buckley and Linger were wearing seat belts.