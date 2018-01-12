High water shuts down road in Mercer County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced on Friday morning that high waters have forced the shutdown of a portion of Methodist Road in Mercer County.

The road is closed between Beatty School Road and Salem Road in Sugar Grove Township.

Several other state roads in PennDOT’s northwestern region are closed to through traffic due to flooding:



Crawford County:

Route 2040 (Spring Street) from Route 102 to Lincoln Avenue in the City of Meadville.

Route 1001 (Mystic Park Road) from Main Street in Hydetown Borough to Freemont Street in Steuben Township.

Route 1041 (Sparta Street/Fish Flats Road/Britton Run Road) from Garland Street in Centerville Borough to Route 77 in Sparta Township.

Route 2005 (Townhall Road) from Route 285 in Fairfield Township to Dutch Hill Road in Union Township.

Erie County:

Route 6 from Route 19 in LeBoeuf Township to Main Street in Mill Village Borough.

Route 2001 (French Creek Road) from Route 6 to Flatt Road in LeBoeuf Township.

Route 2018 (Pleasant Street/Elgin Road) from Main Street in Elgin Borough to Route 89 in Concord Township.



Warren County:

Route 3009 (Tidioute Creek Road) from Grant Street in Tidioute Borough to Karney Road in Triumph Township.

Route 3007 (Davey Hill Road) from Old Garland Road to Route 27 in Pittsfield Township.

Route 3014 (Kane Road) from Route 27 to Coal Hill Road in Pittsfield Township.



The roads will reopen when conditions permit.

PennDOT urges motorists to be alert to water on roadways, obey warning signs and traffic control devices, and never drive through flooding or standing water on roads. Shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car from a roadway. Also, the roadbed may not be intact under the water.