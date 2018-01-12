Final defendant pleads guilty in 'Basement of Horrors' case

With a predicted return of winter weather, residents in some Valley communities may be facing some parking restrictions this weekend.More >>
People in the Valley are bracing for a variety of weather today, ranging from springlike conditions to the most extreme winter environments.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced on Friday morning that high waters have forced the shutdown of a portion of Methodist Road in Mercer County.
A Butler, Pennsylvania man was killed Thursday night in a two-car accident in Lawrence County.
Two people were taken to the hospital after a Friday morning accident in Coitsville.
The final defendant charged with kidnapping, torturing and enslaving disabled adults who were discovered chained up in a Philadelphia basement over six years ago has pleaded guilty.
A white teacher in Ohio who admitted to telling a black student he would be lynched by his classmates if he didn't get back to work will have to undergo sensitivity training.
Officials at the Cincinnati Zoo say a 16-year-old gorilla has died.
A man is in critical condition after he was shot by police in Pittsburgh.
An Ohio school district has acknowledged that a teacher made a mistake after a black student reported that he was told he might be lynched if he didn't get back to work.
The wife of a man charged with fatally shooting his neighbor's dog says her husband was simply trying to protect their own puppy.
Updated records show Ohio's adult prison population is continuing to fall in the new year.
A 24-year-old man charged in the stabbing deaths of his 4-year-old daughter and the girl's mother is being held without bond in central Ohio on two counts of murder.
Cincinnati police say data from high-tech devices installed to track the sound of gunfire in the city show that people call 911 in only about one out of every six of those incidents.
Authorities say an Ohio woman accused in the deaths of three dogs found dead due to neglect and cold weather and the malnourishment of four other dogs has been charged with animal cruelty.
