YPD arrests 'polite' driver on drug charge

“Yes, ma'am. I have about 100 dollars worth of heroin inside the driver's door.” That, according to a Youngstown Police report was the response given by a man being questioned by an officer who had pulled his car over for a traffic violation.

Officer Jessica Shields and her K-9 partner Hector were on patrol Thursday afternoon when Shields spotted a car with a cracked windshield facing south in the northbound lane of Judson Avenue.

According to the report, driver of the car was seen throwing an object into another car that had pulled up alongside.

Shields followed the car and pulled it over at Erie Street and Midlothian Boulevard.

After the driver immediately admitted that he didn't have a valid driver's license, Shields says she asked him what he had thrown into the other car.

The driver replied, “A phone – because I owed it to him.”

Shields says the driver, 39-year-old Jerome Varga, admitted that the phone was a payment for drugs.

When asked if he had any drugs, Varga replied, “Yes ma'am. I have about $100 worth of heroin inside of the driver's side door. It's right here,” as he pointed down into the door, according to the report.

The officer says she found the suspected heroin wrapped in paper.

Varga was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of driving under suspension and possession of heroin.

He was also cited for driving left of center and driving an unsafe vehicle.