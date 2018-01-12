Warren group offers free scarves, gloves and hats - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren group offers free scarves, gloves and hats

Posted:
WARREN, Ohio -

The Warren Junior Women's League project they're calling “Scarves of Love” is helping people stay warm as winter's blast returns.

Members have bagged more than 300 scarves, gloves, and hats and then placed the bags on the fence a Women's Park on Mahoning Avenue next to City Hall.

Those needing the warm accessories are welcome to take a bag.

Each bag has a tag attached that reads "We are not lost!!! If you are stuck out in the cold, please take a scarf, hat, gloves to keep warm."

