Million dollar Canfield house fire ruled accidental

Investigators believe the fire which destroyed a $1 million home in Canfield earlier this month started accidentally.

According to a media release from the Canfield Joint Fire District, an investigation has determined that flames which broke out in the Montereale Drive home on January 2, started in the northwest wall of the home's garage.

However, the damage was so great that investigators say there were several spots where the fire could have actually started and none of them could be ruled out.

It's estimated that the fire was underway for seventeen minutes before the fire department was called.

Firefighters first on the scene said the home's garage and home were engulfed in flames.

The investigation also determined that the family living at the home were not awakened until smoke reached their living quarters, setting off alarms thirteen minutes after the fire started.

“Home smoke alarms are credited with alerting the family to the greatly advanced fire, which enabled them to safely escape the home,” according to Chief Donald Hutchison, who emphasized the need for heat or smoke detectors in attached garages.

Canfield firefighters were joined by crews from Boardman and Austintown with crews rotating over 13 hours.

Weather conditions at the time were 7 degrees with the wind chill at minus 10 degrees and winds at 14 mph, which caused the flames to spread quickly and contributed to the damages, according to Chief Hutchison.