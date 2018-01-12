Former Mineral Ridge coach declared 'sex offender' - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

The teacher and coach recorded a former team member undressing

Former Mineral Ridge coach declared 'sex offender'

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A former teacher and track coach has been sentenced and declared a sex offender after he secretly recorded on video a former member of his track team as she undressed.

Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Judge Maureen Sweeney sentenced former Mineral Ridge High School teacher and coach Matthew Blair to five years probation on Friday.

Blair must also register as a sex offender for 15 years and give up his license to teach.

Blair pleaded guilty earlier charges of intercepting a wire or electronic communications, possessing criminal tools, and voyeurism on Wednesday.

Blair, 47, was the girl's track team coach and a seventh and eighth-grade science teacher in the Weathersfield School system.

Prosecutors say a woman in her early 20's was staying at Blair's Mineral Ridge home in 2016 when Blair allegedly used a clock radio equipped with a spy camera to record video of the woman when she was nude.

Investigators say Blair knew the woman from when she was on the Mineral Ridge track team.

Austintown Police Detective Jordan Yacovone previously told 21 News that the victim felt extremely violated, especially since she viewed Blair as a father figure and someone she could trust.

Prosecutors say they consider the camera-equipped radio a criminal tool because it was used in the commission of a crime.

