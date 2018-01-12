Ice Cream bar recall expanded over listeria concern

A food manufacturer has added an additional product to a recall of frozen treats due to concerns over possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Earlier this week, Fieldbrook Foods Corporation recalled orange cream bars and chocolate coated vanilla ice cream bars sold at stores that include ALDI, Dollar Tree, Giant Eagle, and Save-A-Lot.

The company is adding 28,751 cases of raspberry cream bars that were included with the orange cream bars distributed to ALDI stores.

The products were made in 2017 on the company’s Hoyer 1 Line at its Dunkirk, NY plant (plant code 362677).

The split-case were shipped between March and August 2017.

The products are being recalled due to the possibility that they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The Hoyer 1 Line in Dunkirk, NY is the only production line and the only Fieldbrook Foods plant involved in this recall notice.

The recalled orange cream bars, raspberry cream bars, and chocolate coated vanilla ice cream bars were sold at the following merchants under the indicated brands:

The recalled products have a production date of January 1, 2017, to December 31, 2017, and a “best by” date of January 1, 2018, to December 31, 2018.

The Hood and Kemps products may show a “best by” date of July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019. Fieldbrook Foods is working with each of these retailers to recall the affected products.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine industry testing revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in a few ice cream bar samples of many tested.

The manufacturer says the expansion of the recall is out of precaution for consumer health and food safety after a few additional samples tested positive for the presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

There is no evidence of any contamination prior to October 31, 2017, but the company has issued the recall back to January 1, 2017, as a precaution.

The company has suspended production and distribution of all products produced on this production line while it cooperates with the FDA to fully investigate the source of the problem.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company