First Energy ready for the storm

The Mercer branch of the Pennsylvania State Highway Patrol has taken a man into custody in connection with the Farrell homicide that occurred Thursday night around 11 P.M.More >>
The Mercer branch of the Pennsylvania State Highway Patrol has taken a man into custody in connection with the Farrell homicide that occurred Thursday night around 11 P.M.More >>
The following events or activities are cancelled or closed on the following days:More >>
The following events or activities are cancelled or closed on the following days:More >>
Niles police say two men are behind bars after getting caught with drugs hidden inside a Lucky Charms box.More >>
Niles police say two men are behind bars after getting caught with drugs hidden inside a Lucky Charms box.More >>
The final defendant charged with kidnapping, torturing and enslaving disabled adults who were discovered chained up in a Philadelphia basement over six years ago has pleaded guilty.More >>
The final defendant charged with kidnapping, torturing and enslaving disabled adults who were discovered chained up in a Philadelphia basement over six years ago has pleaded guilty.More >>
A white teacher in Ohio who admitted to telling a black student he would be lynched by his classmates if he didn't get back to work will have to undergo sensitivity training.More >>
A white teacher in Ohio who admitted to telling a black student he would be lynched by his classmates if he didn't get back to work will have to undergo sensitivity training.More >>
Officials at the Cincinnati Zoo say a 16-year-old gorilla has died.More >>
Officials at the Cincinnati Zoo say a 16-year-old gorilla has died.More >>
A man is in critical condition after he was shot by police in Pittsburgh.More >>
A man is in critical condition after he was shot by police in Pittsburgh.More >>
An Ohio school district has acknowledged that a teacher made a mistake after a black student reported that he was told he might be lynched if he didn't get back to work.More >>
An Ohio school district has acknowledged that a teacher made a mistake after a black student reported that he was told he might be lynched if he didn't get back to work.More >>
The wife of a man charged with fatally shooting his neighbor's dog says her husband was simply trying to protect their own puppy.More >>
The wife of a man charged with fatally shooting his neighbor's dog says her husband was simply trying to protect their own puppy.More >>
Updated records show Ohio's adult prison population is continuing to fall in the new year.More >>
Updated records show Ohio's adult prison population is continuing to fall in the new year.More >>
A 24-year-old man charged in the stabbing deaths of his 4-year-old daughter and the girl's mother is being held without bond in central Ohio on two counts of murder.More >>
A 24-year-old man charged in the stabbing deaths of his 4-year-old daughter and the girl's mother is being held without bond in central Ohio on two counts of murder.More >>
Cincinnati police say data from high-tech devices installed to track the sound of gunfire in the city show that people call 911 in only about one out of every six of those incidents.More >>
Cincinnati police say data from high-tech devices installed to track the sound of gunfire in the city show that people call 911 in only about one out of every six of those incidents.More >>
Authorities say an Ohio woman accused in the deaths of three dogs found dead due to neglect and cold weather and the malnourishment of four other dogs has been charged with animal cruelty.More >>
Authorities say an Ohio woman accused in the deaths of three dogs found dead due to neglect and cold weather and the malnourishment of four other dogs has been charged with animal cruelty.More >>