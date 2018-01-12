First Energy ready for the storm - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

First Energy ready for the storm

Posted: Updated:
By Michelle Nicks, Reporter
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

First Energy tells 21 News they are ready for ice, sleet, snow and whatever this winter storm brings.
Mark Durbin a First Energy Spokesman says, "We obviously take the weather very seriously and we have been monitoring the weather situation for the last four days."

The electric supplier has two meteorologists on staff and if they can determine that weather is only going to be bad in Ohio then they might be able to use staff from neighboring states to help with any issues.

Durbin says in this case it looks like the ice and snow are only targeting Ohio and Pennsylvania.

First Energy has taken steps throughout the year according to Durbin to make sure their electrical system is as strong as it can be.  That includes tree trimming to help get rid of branches that could take down power lines when they are weighed down with ice or snow.

The power company highly recommends that you report an outage as soon as possible if you have one.  

Just dial:  888-LIGHTSS.  It will allow First Energy to see where the biggest pocket of outages are and where they can get the most people back on in the quickest amount of time.

Durbin also says don't assume that a neighbor has called in the outage, make that call yourself.

You can check to see when your power is likely to be back on by checking:  Firstenergycorp.com.

First Energy has notified their lineman they they are on-call, and they will work 16 hours at a time, rest for eight hours and then work 16 more hours until all power is restored if need be.

Workers from other First Energy areas will also be deployed, and even employees from other electric companies could be used if the situation warrants.

If your power is out and you decide to use a generator Durbin says that generators should be installed by quality electricians and should not be inside your house.  There should also be a switch that prevents the electrical current from gong beyond the customers house to keep a lineman from getting shocked or electrocuted.

Also if someone sees downed wires please report them to First Energy immediately and stay away from them.

First Energy says their linemen do a great job in these emergency situations braving unbelievable weather conditions and working long hours to try and make sure everyone has power.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Man taken into custody in connection with Farrell homicide

    Man taken into custody in connection with Farrell homicide

    Friday, January 12 2018 6:29 PM EST2018-01-12 23:29:29 GMT

    The Mercer branch of the Pennsylvania State Highway Patrol has taken a man into custody in connection with the Farrell homicide that occurred Thursday night around 11 P.M. 

    More >>

    The Mercer branch of the Pennsylvania State Highway Patrol has taken a man into custody in connection with the Farrell homicide that occurred Thursday night around 11 P.M. 

    More >>

  • Carbon monoxide safety

    Carbon monoxide safety

    Friday, January 12 2018 6:28 PM EST2018-01-12 23:28:33 GMT
    For many, the winter weather means staying inside and turning up the heat. But when using gas sources of heat, or other gas appliances such as stoves and fire places, carbon monoxide poisoning can be a concern. Emergency responders across the nation get around 80,00 carbon monoxide reports each year.  Because the reports generally pick up in the winter, fire inspectors say it's a good idea to have gas powered devices checked at the beginning of the season. One good tip for fur...More >>
    For many, the winter weather means staying inside and turning up the heat. But when using gas sources of heat, or other gas appliances such as stoves and fire places, carbon monoxide poisoning can be a concern. Emergency responders across the nation get around 80,00 carbon monoxide reports each year.  Because the reports generally pick up in the winter, fire inspectors say it's a good idea to have gas powered devices checked at the beginning of the season. One good tip for fur...More >>

  • Adi optimistic about upcoming meeting

    Adi optimistic about upcoming meeting

    Friday, January 12 2018 6:09 PM EST2018-01-12 23:09:16 GMT
    After decades of fighting for the right to stay in the United State,  Amer "Al Adi" Othman, the owner of Downtown Circle, was in danger of deportation at the beginning of 2018.  Just days before his scheduled deportation Adi was granted a repreive. The reprieve also came with the stipulation on a follow up meeting which will be held on January 16th. Although he does not know what this meeting has in store, he is feeling hopeful. "The decision that...More >>
    After decades of fighting for the right to stay in the United State,  Amer "Al Adi" Othman, the owner of Downtown Circle, was in danger of deportation at the beginning of 2018.  Just days before his scheduled deportation Adi was granted a repreive. The reprieve also came with the stipulation on a follow up meeting which will be held on January 16th. Although he does not know what this meeting has in store, he is feeling hopeful. "The decision that...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms