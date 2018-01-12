Newton Twp. mother charged after allegedly slamming boy into car

A Newton Township woman will appear in court next week after allegedly assaulting her son while neighbors looked on.

30-year-old Ashley Daniels was arrested after neighbors called police on Tuesday, saying that they could see her throwing a 9-year-old boy against a truck.

According to a police report, neighbors told officers that they stepped in to stop the assault and had the boy lock himself in their car until police could get there.

Officers say that when they opened the truck door the boy was crying and said that his mother choked him, slammed him into the car, and scratched him.

The report says that officers could see a visible "knot" on the back of his head.

Police say that when they knocked on Daniel's door she appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic. According to the report, a 1-year-old boy was running through the trailer with "very large bruises on both sides of his forehead".

Authorities say that Daniels told them that the 9-year-old refused to get in the vehicle, and was flailing around when he hit his head.

An ambulance was called to check out both children, who were turned over to the care of a relative.

According to the report, the relative told police that Daniels sells her food stamps in order to get drug money.

Daniels faces one charge of domestic violence and one charge of child endangering.

She has since been released from jail on a $2,500 bond but was ordered to have no contact with the children.

Daniels is scheduled to be back in court next week.

Children Services is still investigating.

