Coroner identifies deadly Farrell shooting victim - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Coroner identifies deadly Farrell shooting victim

Posted: Updated:
FARRELL, Pa. -

A shooting on Farrell's north side has turned deadly. 

Friday afternoon Mercer County Coroner John Libonati released the identity of a man killed Thursday evening. 

Libonati says 49-year-old Harry Kennedy Jr, of Farrell, was pronounced dead shortly after 10:30 p.m. 

Officials say Kennedy was murdered on Wallis Avenue. 

Police are still investigating. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms