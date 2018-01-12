Coroner identifies deadly Farrell shooting victim

Most people decided to stay in during the winter storm Friday night. In downtown Youngstown, some bar restaurants shut down early, but others stayed open despite the weather. Whistle and Keg at the corner of Phelps and Federal Street was one of the few that remained open. "It's quiet, it's colder, there is snow falling. I mean what better way to spend a cold night than drinking beer," stated employee Haley Luckage. Some people who live downtown took advantage of le...