In Wake of Winter Storm, Bitterly Cold Weather Returns

Most Valley residents will wake up to a fresh 6-8 inches of snow on the ground Saturday but the storm will have pushed well east by daybreak. Some sunshine will return Saturday but it will be rather ineffective. Temperatures will only climb a few degrees and wind chills will remain below the zero degree mark.

Sunday will start with bitterly cold air but at least there will be a good deal of sunshine throughout the day. The next weather system is set to quickly cross the region late Monday and Monday night. There might be a couple of inches of fresh snow.

Very cold weather is in the forecast through Thursday but a nice thaw should follow.