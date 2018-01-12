Niles Police: Suspects hid drugs, "gas mask bong" in Lucky Charms box

Niles police say two men are behind bars after getting caught with drugs hidden inside a Lucky Charms box.

Police say they were specifically watching for a suspect who ran from officers the night before.

The suspect identified by police as 34-year-old Michael Strohmeyer of Warren was spotted getting into a car and leaving.

According to police, 28-year-old James Johnson was driving the vehicle when it was pulled over.

Inside the car, officers say they found a Lucky Charms cereal box containing drugs and other items.

Police say they recovered 4 grams of suspected heroin, 8.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine, suspected Hydrocodone pills, and 4.5 grams of suspected Marijuana.

In addition, officers say they found needles, pipes, and a "gas mask bong".

Both males were taken to the Trumbull County Jail.