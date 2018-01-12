Carbon monoxide safety

For many, the winter weather means staying inside and turning up the heat. But when using gas sources of heat, or other gas appliances such as stoves and fire places, carbon monoxide poisoning can be a concern.

Emergency responders across the nation get around 80,00 carbon monoxide reports each year.

Because the reports generally pick up in the winter, fire inspectors say it's a good idea to have gas powered devices checked at the beginning of the season.

One good tip for furnaces that may be in danger of causing carbon monoxide build ups is that the pilot light fame will burn orange instead of blue.

Even if appliances seem to be functioning properly, it is important to have a carbon monoxide detector on each floor.

Some times, initial poisoning can be hard to spot. Lt. Will Ferrand, of Boardman Fire says that "The problem with CO is a lot of the signs just mimic what you are gonna see from illnesses. You may start being nauseous, getting dizzy getting headaches, those are all signs of CO that you may overlook. The further you get along with it you're going to star losing consciousness...believe it or not it can cause seizures eventually".

The poisoning can quickly turn deadly. If you ever suspect a carbon monoxide build up, leave the house and call 911 immediately.