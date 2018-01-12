PennDOT reduces speed on I-79, 376

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is reducing the speed limit on certain highways spanning Lawrence, Beaver and Allegheny counties.

A 45 mph limit will be enforced across Interstates 79, 279, 376 and 579.

U.S. 22/30 and Route 28 will also have a 45 mph speed limit.

PennDOT says although crews have been treating roadways, they are not completely free of ice and snow.

More information on road conditions throughout Pennsylvania can be found here.