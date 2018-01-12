PennDOT restores regular speed limits on I-79, 376

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reduced speed limits due to weather conditions but has since restored the regular speed limits.

PennDOT enforced a 45 mph speed limit on Interstates 79, 279, 376 and 579 in Lawrence, Beaver, and Allegheny counties on Friday.

U.S. 22/30 and Route 28 also had a 45 mph speed limit.

PennDOT says those restrictions are now lifted and all speeds are restored to their usual limits.

Officials say they will continue to treat roadways in the area until roads are clear.

More information on road conditions throughout Pennsylvania can be found here.