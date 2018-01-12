ODOT, PennDOT keeping roads clear with dozens of plows

The Ohio Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation have over 70 plow trucks out keeping the streets clear during Friday's winter storm.

Over 40 plows alone are in Trumbull and Mahoning counties.

ODOT says they started preparing for the storm early this morning by spreading rock salt over the roadways.

Rock salt will be used until the temperatures dip below the mid-20's because it doesn't wash away in sleet or rain/snow mixes.

Once the temperatures get lower, ODOT says they'll start using a salt mix because the rock salt itself isn't as effective in colder temperatures.

Trumbull County Dispatch said they've dealt with about 10 accidents since 3 P.M. with unknown injuries.

The dispatcher told 21 News he "believed drivers listened to the warnings about the storm" and stayed home, citing the many empty parking lots and highways throughout the area.

In Mercer, 32 plow trucks working to keep the roadways clean. So far, PennDOT says they've been able to keep up with the storm.