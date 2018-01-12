One dead after car vs. semi-truck accident near Hudson

One man is dead after a car and semi-truck collided on Interstate 80 near Hudson.

The crash happened just after 3 P.M. near milepost 182.

Jarrod Mochnik of Coraopolis, Pennsylvania was driving his Ford Fusion eastbound on I-80 when his car went off the left side of the road and almost hit the cement median.

The car came back on the roadway and crossed three lanes of traffic before it was hit by the Freightliner.

The semi-truck drove off of the right side of the roadway and came to rest. The fusion stopped on the right side of the road against the guardrail.

Mochonik, 25, was taken to the Akron City Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The semi-truck driver suffered minor injuries during the crash.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.